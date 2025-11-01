403
Qatar Chamber Discusses Trade Relations With Kerala's Chief Minister
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Chamber hosted Pinarayi Vijayan, the Chief Minister of the Indian state of Kerala, who was in Doha recently with his accompanying delegation.
Vijayan and his team were received by Qatar Chamber first vice-chairman Mohamed bin Towar al-Kuwari, in the presence of Sheikh Hassan bin Khalid al-Thani and LuLu Group International chairman M A Yusuff Ali. Also present at the meeting were Qatar Chamber board members Abdul Rahman al-Ansari and Shaheen al-Mohannadi, along with Indian ambassador Vipul.
During the meeting, both sides discussed bilateral cooperation in trade and economic fields, exploring ways to enhance it. They also reviewed the role of the private sector in promoting mutual investments and increasing trade exchange between the two countries.
Al-Kuwari highlighted the strong relations between Qatar and India, particularly in economic and trade fields, noting that these relations have witnessed remarkable growth in recent years. He said India is a strategic trading partner for Qatar, with bilateral trade reaching QR48bn in 2024.
He also affirmed Qatar's keenness to strengthen and expand such relations, stressing the chamber's support for fostering partnerships and alliances between Qatari and Indian business communities Chamber Pinarayi Vijayan Kerala
