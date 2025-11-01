Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
President Of Haitian Transitional Presidential Council Arrives In Doha For WSSD2

2025-11-01 02:00:48
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: President of the Transitional Presidential Council of the Republic of Haiti HE Anthony Franck Laurent Saint-Cyr arrived in Doha Saturday to participate in the Second World Summit for Social Development (WSSD2), hosted by the State of Qatar from Nov. 4 to 6.

His Excellency and the accompanying delegation were welcomed upon arrival at Hamad International Airport by Director of the Protocol Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Ibrahim bin Yousif Fakhro, and Ambassador of the Republic of Haiti to the State of Qatar HE Jean-Marie Francois Junior Guillaume.

The Peninsula

