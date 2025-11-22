Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Turkmen, Romanian Firms Explore New Transport And Logistics Partnerships

2025-11-22 05:05:26
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, November 22. Representatives of Turkmen and Romanian companies discussed prospects for cooperation in transport and logistics at a meeting held on November 21 at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan (CCIT), Trend reports via CCIT.

The Romanian company FAN was represented by CEO Maria Staicu, who met with Turkmen enterprises Eminli Maslahat, Halkara Türkmen Logistik, Zehinli Ýoldaş, and Dowerbap Ulag Merkezi. These companies are active in the transport and logistics sector and maintain cooperation with European partners.

The meeting also included members of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan. At the conclusion, both sides expressed confidence that the event would contribute to expanding bilateral cooperation in the sector.

The transport and logistics partnership between Romania and Turkmenistan is formalized through several specific bilateral and multilateral mechanisms. Key to this cooperation is the development of the Caspian Sea–Black Sea International Transport Corridor project, initiated in 2012, which connects the ports of Turkmenbashi (Turkmenistan) and Constanța (Romania), with transit through Azerbaijan and Georgia. The operational framework for this route is continually pushed forward by the Joint Turkmen-Romanian Intergovernmental Commission on Economic, Scientific, and Technical Cooperation.

