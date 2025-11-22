Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Turkmenistan Proposes E-Commerce Expansion In Trade With Tatarstan

Turkmenistan Proposes E-Commerce Expansion In Trade With Tatarstan


2025-11-22 06:05:55
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, November 22. Turkmenistan has suggested developing new trade formats with Tatarstan, including e-commerce, during a meeting of the joint Turkmen-Tatarstan working group on trade, economic, scientific, technical, and cultural cooperation held in Ashgabat on November 20-21, Trend reports via Turkmen MFA.

Maksat Kutlymyradov, Head of the Department of Foreign Economic Relations at Turkmenistan's Ministry of Finance and Economy, announced during the meeting that modern trade formats and interaction models are essential for driving economic integration between Turkmenistan and Tatarstan.

Turkmenistan's foreign trade turnover with Tatarstan in 2024 totaled around $40 million, with exports from Turkmenistan at $9.9 million and imports over $25 million. While overall trade decreased by 24 percent compared to 2023, Turkmen exports to Tatarstan grew more than sixfold, from $1.6 million to $9.9 million. Similar trends have been reported for the first half of 2025.

MENAFN22112025000187011040ID1110382432



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search