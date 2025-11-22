Turkmenistan Proposes E-Commerce Expansion In Trade With Tatarstan
Maksat Kutlymyradov, Head of the Department of Foreign Economic Relations at Turkmenistan's Ministry of Finance and Economy, announced during the meeting that modern trade formats and interaction models are essential for driving economic integration between Turkmenistan and Tatarstan.
Turkmenistan's foreign trade turnover with Tatarstan in 2024 totaled around $40 million, with exports from Turkmenistan at $9.9 million and imports over $25 million. While overall trade decreased by 24 percent compared to 2023, Turkmen exports to Tatarstan grew more than sixfold, from $1.6 million to $9.9 million. Similar trends have been reported for the first half of 2025.
