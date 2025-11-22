India And Afghanistan To Launch Air Cargo Services Amid Pakistan Border Closure

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

India and Afghanistan have announced plans to launch air cargo services soon in a development seen as significant against the backdrop of strained relations with Pakistan.

According to Reuters, the announcement was made during Afghan Commerce Minister Nooruddin Azizi's visit to New Delhi.

Azizi urged India to increase trade and establish a cargo hub for Kabul, noting Afghanistan's urgent need for food grains, medicines and industrial supplies at a time when border routes with Pakistan remain closed following military clashes.

India's Ministry of External Affairs Joint Secretary Anand Prakash said air freight corridors connecting Kabul with Delhi and Amritsar have been activated and cargo flights will begin very soon.

He added that all formalities on India's side have been completed and authorities are awaiting documentation from Afghan officials.

It is worth noting that Indian airlines are not currently operating flights to Afghanistan because Pakistan has closed its airspace. Afghan carriers, however, continue to run regular passenger flights between Kabul and Delhi.

Experts say factors contributing to the renewal of ties include worsening Pakistan Afghanistan relations and China's growing influence in Afghanistan.

Last month, Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi visited New Delhi, marking the first visit by a Taliban leader since 2021, after which India reopened its embassy in Kabul.