Epstein survivors report rising death threats ahead of file release
(MENAFN) Survivors of Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual abuse have reported receiving death threats as the scheduled release of documents related to the late convicted sex offender approaches, according to reports.
In a statement titled “What we’re bracing for,” the survivors said, “Many of us have already received death threats and other threats of harm. We are bracing for these to escalate. We ask every federal and state law enforcement agency that has jurisdiction over these threats to investigate them and protect us.”
The group also cautioned that attempts are being made to blame victims for their own abuse or for the abuse of others. “Years ago, Epstein got away with abusing us by portraying us as flawed and bad girls,” the statement said. “We cannot let his enablers use this tactic to escape accountability now.”
The survivors are pressing for the full release of all files, with only victim names redacted. “Other than redacting victim names, we want all the files disclosed. We ask our champions in Congress and in the public to continue fighting to make sure all materials are released, not selected ones,” the statement said.
They also rejected claims suggesting that victims over the age of 18 were no longer considered victims. “We denounce this outrageous argument. Some of us were over 18 when we were victimized. Some were vulnerable because of childhood sexual abuse. Some were vulnerable because of poverty. Some of us were assaulted by Epstein and (Ghislaine) Maxwell and their accomplices using force, intimidation, and violence. All of us were vulnerable because of life circumstances our young selves faced that were manipulated by Epstein and Maxwell and for which we were targeted,” they added.
The disclosure follows US President Donald Trump signing legislation mandating the Justice Department to release all documents tied to Epstein, a day after the Senate unanimously approved the bill. The records could reveal connections to prominent figures in politics, business, and entertainment.
Epstein, who had pleaded guilty in 2008 to procuring a minor for prostitution, was found dead in his New York City jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial.
