CM Stalin 'Failed' To Control 'Sexual Predators' Within DMK, Says EPS

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 22 (IANS) AIADMK general secretary and Leader of the Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Saturday launched a sharp attack on Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, alleging that the DMK government had completely failed to rein in sexual offenders within the ruling party.

In a strongly worded statement, Palaniswami expressed shock over reports that a DMK union secretary from Villupuram had allegedly harassed and sexually abused a woman for the past six months.

According to the complaint, the accused reportedly threatened the woman repeatedly and boasted that "the police can't do anything to me; I am the big man here", using his position in the party to "intimidate" her.

Palaniswami said the incident "exposed" a "disturbing pattern" under the DMK regime, where "women continue to face threats, harassment and assault - often from individuals holding influential positions within the ruling party".

"What is the Chief Minister's response to the suffering of women under DMK rule?" he asked.

"Instead of being protected, are women now in need of protection from the DMK itself?"

The AIADMK leader further alleged that the Chief Minister had consistently "failed" to act against party functionaries involved in serious offences.

"From the Minister's close associate who was caught in disgraceful acts to this union secretary who has been accused of brutal misconduct, the Chief Minister has proven again and again that he is a leader who cannot control sexual predators within the DMK," he said.

Questioning the credibility of the government's law-and-order claims, Palaniswami said a "Chief Minister who cannot discipline his own party workers cannot be trusted to protect the people of Tamil Nadu".

"If the CM is unable to rein in those within his own ranks, how can he safeguard the entire state?" he asked.

Calling the allegations against the Villupuram DMK union secretary "heinous" and "deeply alarming", Palaniswami urged the Government to act immediately.

"I demand that the Stalin-led DMK government initiate strict and swift legal action against the accused without political interference," he said.

He added that women's safety in Tamil Nadu could not be ensured as long as those in power remained indifferent to crimes committed by their own supporters.

The AIADMK leader reiterated that the opposition would continue to raise its voice against such incidents and hold the government accountable for the security and dignity of women across the state.