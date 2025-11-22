403
Israeli forces launch multiple strikes in Gaza despite ceasefire
(MENAFN) Dozens of Israeli airstrikes and artillery shelling struck both southern and northern parts of the Gaza Strip early Saturday, violating the ceasefire, as reported by local witnesses.
According to eyewitness accounts and local sources, the Israeli military targeted residential buildings and other facilities by conducting air raids and detonating booby-trapped vehicles in eastern Rafah and Khan Younis, which lie within the Israeli-controlled “yellow zone” in southern Gaza.
Similar attacks were reported in Gaza City, particularly in the eastern Al-Tuffah and Shujaiya neighborhoods, along with artillery bombardments and occasional gunfire from Israeli forces stationed near the edge of the yellow zone, witnesses said.
On Friday, the Israeli army also struck Palestinian structures in army-controlled sectors of Khan Younis, Gaza City, and areas east of the Bureij and Jabalia refugee camps in central and northern Gaza.
Under the ceasefire agreement, Israel continues to occupy over half of the Gaza Strip, with the “yellow line” separating Israeli-deployed areas from civilian-populated zones. However, the army has recently intensified strikes east of this line, destroying large sections and making nearby areas extremely dangerous for residents.
Since October 2023, the Israeli military has reportedly killed nearly 70,000 people in Gaza—most of them women and children—injured more than 170,800, and reduced significant parts of the enclave to rubble.
