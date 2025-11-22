Drones Attack Energy Facilities In Russia, Syzran Oil Refinery Hit

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Russian service of the BBC, citing a statement from Vyacheslav Fedoryshchev, the Governor of the Samara region.

The regional head stated that the targets of the drone strikes were industrial enterprises in the Samara region and facilities of the fuel and energy sector.

He said that two people were killed and two others injured in the attack in the city of Syzran.

During the night, airports in Samara and several other Russian regions imposed flight restrictions. According to the report, the restrictions were lifted by Saturday morning.

The Telegram channel Astra, citing locals, wrote that drones attacked the Syzran Oil Refinery during the night before Saturday.

Additionally, Aleksandr Khinshtein, the governor of the Kursk region, reported a drone attack on a power substation in the city of Rylsk, which left approximately 3,000 customers without electricity.

He noted that as a result of the drone strike, two boiler houses went offline, adding that there were no casualties.

Meanwhile, the Russian Ministry of Defence claimed that 69 drones were allegedly shot down during the night. According to the defence agency of the aggressor state, 16 drones were allegedly downed over the Rostov region, 15 each over the Samara and Saratov regions, and 13 over the temporarily occupied Crimea.

The ministry also claimed that three drones were supposedly intercepted over each of the Volgograd and Kursk regions, two over the Voronezh region, and one each over the Belgorod and Bryansk regions.

As reported by Ukrinform, on November 20, regional authorities in Russia confirmed successful drone attacks in the Ryazan region, where an oil refinery is on fire, and in the Kursk region, where 16,000 customers were left without power after a strike on substations.

Photo: Astra, illustrative