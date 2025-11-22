Two Key Recruiters Luring Indian Youths Into Myanmar 'Scam Centers' For Cyber Slavery Nabbed

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 22 (IANS) The Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of the Delhi Police has busted a major transnational human trafficking network involved in pushing Indian youth into cyber-slavery in Myanmar, arresting two key accused linked to the racket, the Delhi Police said on Saturday.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Danish Raja (24), a resident of Bawana, Delhi, and Harsh (30), hailing from Faridabad, Haryana.

Police said the duo lured vulnerable youths with promises of high-paying overseas data-entry jobs and then facilitated their trafficking to scam centres operating out of Myawaddy, Myanmar.

The case came to light after a Myanmar Military raid on October 22, 2025, at a 'scam complex' in KK Park, Myawaddy, during which several Indian nationals trapped in cyber fraud operations were rescued.

The victims were sheltered at a humanitarian camp and later repatriated to India on November 19 with assistance from the Indian Embassy in Myanmar.

"After temporary refuge at a humanitarian camp, they were assisted by the Indian Embassy in Myanmar and repatriated safely to India on November 19, 2025. In close co-ordination with Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C), MHA, the deportees were closely examined to find out if they were trafficked to Myanmar for cyber slavery," the Delhi Police said in its press note.

One of the victims, Imtiyaz Babu from Bawana, filed a complaint with the Delhi Police after his return. He alleged that he had been misled with a lucrative job offer but was instead trafficked through Kolkata-Bangkok-Myawaddy, confined in a guarded complex, assaulted, and forced to carry out cyber-fraud targeting US citizens.

Following the complaint, a case under FIR No. 289/25 was registered at PS Special Cell under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Immigration Act. An IFSO team led by Inspector Neeraj Chaudhary and supervised by ACP Vivekanand Jha swiftly initiated the probe.

Acting on intelligence inputs from the deportees, police apprehended Danish Raja from Bawana. During interrogation, he reportedly confessed to having links with Myanmar-based scam operators and admitted to continuing recruitment in India even after his own deportation in March 2025.

Police said the syndicate used illegal border crossings, multiple vehicle transfers under armed escorts, and fear tactics to force trafficked youths into running large-scale cyber-fraud modules.

Two mobile phones containing incriminating chats and communication with foreign handlers were seized from the accused. Digital forensic analysis is underway, and efforts are on to trace the financial trail and identify other members of the network.