Baku Initiative Group Calls For Global Platform To Strengthen Anti-Colonial Efforts

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)We have repeatedly submitted reports to the Human Rights Committee and the Human Rights Council on regions turned into colonies by France, said Abbas Abbasov, Executive Director of the Baku Initiative Group (BIG), Trend reports.

Speaking at the international conference titled "Belgian colonialism: acknowledgment and responsibility," organized by the Baku Initiative Group, Abbasov emphasized that progress had been achieved regarding French Polynesia and New Caledonia.

“This is just one example, but I believe that by working consistently and constructively, you too will achieve results,” he stated.

Abbasov emphasized the need to lay the groundwork for a fresh approach to bolster global advocacy efforts.

“We must establish a new platform. We need to be part of the processes and present concrete evidence to the international community,” he said.

The official articulated forthcoming strategic initiatives, emphasizing the imperative to compile comprehensive documentation for presentation to the United Nations (UN).

"I had promised to present reports to the Human Rights Committee and the UN Council. At the same time, we must consistently hold international events dedicated to issues such as deforestation and reparations,” he noted.

He added that developing a unified strategy or an operational plan for reparations was possible.

“We are open to ideas and proposals. We are ready to create a new platform for reparations and share our best practices,” the official concluded.

The Baku Initiative Group (BIG) is a non-profit organization established in 2023 by participants of a Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) conference in Baku, Azerbaijan, to support the global struggle against colonialism and neo-colonialism, particularly focusing on France's colonial legacy and other forms of ongoing subjugation. BIG serves as a platform for decolonization dialogues, connecting affected peoples with the international community through conferences and advocacy to advance self-determination and human rights.