Oreshnik missiles to be put on combat alert in December–Lukashenko
(MENAFN) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko announced on Friday that the country plans to place the Russian-made Oreshnik missile system on combat alert in December.
During an official visit to the Vitebsk Region, Lukashenko explained that the move is intended to send a message to what he described as foreign adversaries that Belarus is prepared to respond if necessary.
“The Oreshnik is a terrible weapon. It will be put on combat alert in December. For what purpose? I want them to understand that we can go ahead if the going gets tough. We’ll sit down with Putin, make a decision, and go ahead. So don’t get into trouble,” he said, according to reports.
Lukashenko also referenced previous agreements made in Minsk, accusing opposing parties of misleading actions that, in his view, contributed to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. He cited the loss of two million lives and many injuries, cautioning neighboring countries against inciting tensions.
In another engagement at the Berezinsky Biosphere Reserve, Lukashenko emphasized that Belarus would only enter a conflict in the event of "external aggression." He highlighted the importance of economic stability and employment in maintaining peace.
“For now, thank God, we are not at war. And that is the worst thing. And we will not fight if we have facilities … if we have work and if we are busy,” he remarked, as stated by reports.
