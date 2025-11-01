403
Argentina’s Chief of Staff Resigns
(MENAFN) Argentina’s chief of staff resigned on Friday, just days after President Javier Milei’s political coalition secured a renewed mandate in crucial midterm elections.
Guillermo Francos, 75, a veteran political figure, announced his departure to allow Milei to move forward “without constraints” as the administration embarks on a new stage following the national elections on Oct. 26, according to a media outlet.
Francos’ resignation, which followed weeks of speculation, was widely interpreted as the initial move in a potential broader Cabinet overhaul, a frequent practice in Argentina after elections. On the same day, Interior Minister Guillermo Catalan also stepped down.
After Milei’s party triumphed in last Sunday’s vote and received a $40 billion commitment from the Trump administration, the president appointed his chief spokesperson, Manuel Adorni, as the new Cabinet chief, reported an English-language publication.
Francos had assumed the role of chief of staff last year, as Milei relied on an experienced negotiator to advance comprehensive budget and investment reforms through Congress.
Previously, Francos served as interior minister, managing Milei’s tense relations with provinces opposing spending reductions.
In a statement, Milei expressed gratitude to Francos for “his service to the nation during these last two years of profound reforms that required continuous dialogue with various political forces.”
He added, “This change responds to the election results, the need to renew political dialogue and the beginning of this second phase.”
