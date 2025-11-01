403
Istanbul Awaits Hosting World Halal Summit, Expo
(MENAFN) The upcoming World Halal Summit and Halal Expo, scheduled for next month in Istanbul, aims to foster new connections to enhance trade and commercial diplomacy through country-specific business forums and business-to-business (B2B) meetings.
Endorsed by the Turkish Presidency and in collaboration with the Islamic Cooperation Organization, the four-day gathering will take place at the Istanbul Fair Center from Nov. 26 to 29, according to a statement released on Wednesday by the summit organizers.
B2B sessions, particularly valuable for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), provide a gateway to international markets.
These meetings allow producers to showcase their products, broaden export networks, and facilitate the dissemination of goods, while simultaneously accelerating brand development processes.
Country-specific business forums are also expected to be pivotal in attracting direct foreign investment. International investors will have the chance to explore countries’ investment opportunities through presentations and success stories shared during the forums.
Such an environment reinforces the perception of nations as viable investment destinations, offering sustainable benefits in employment, technology transfer, and production capacity.
Additionally, these gatherings create opportunities for collaborations in science, technology, and various industry sectors beyond purely commercial interactions.
Collaborative initiatives in sectors such as health, tourism, energy, digital transformation, agriculture, and construction enhance countries’ innovation capabilities and competitive edge on a global scale.
