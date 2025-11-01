Bangladesh: Over 3000 Awami League Workers Arrested In Last 10 Months

MENAFN - IANS) Dhaka, Nov 1 (IANS) Over 3,000 leaders and activists of the Awami League and its affiliated organisations have been arrested by the Bangladesh Police over the past 10 months for carrying out flash processions across Dhaka, local media reported on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference in the capital, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Deputy Commissioner Talebur Rahman confirmed the development.

"With the national election approaching, political activities will naturally intensify. However, there is no reason for public concern. We are taking election preparations, keeping all these matters in mind. We remain alert and have the capacity to thwart any subversive activities," Bangladesh's leading Bengali daily Prothom Alo quoted the senior police official as saying.

The briefing was held following the arrest of 46 Awami League leaders and activists on Friday from several flash processions organised in different parts of the capital.

These latest developments come amid the ongoing crackdown on Awami League leaders, along with the party's supporters, under the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government.

Last week, at least 131 leaders and activists of Awami League and its affiliate organisations were arrested by Dhaka Metropolitan Police for staging flash processions in various parts of the capital.

Following the incident, Bangladesh's Awami League strongly condemned the joint attacks and mob violence by the country's police and political party cadres on its peaceful procession, while decrying the indiscriminate arrests of its leaders and activists.

According to the Awami League, a planned wave of mob violence was unleashed against its leaders and activists participating in a peaceful procession in the capital as part of what it described as continued persecution of the party. It said many were severely injured in barbaric attacks, alleging that the victims were even obstructed from receiving medical treatment.

The party claimed that some members had been abducted or forcibly disappeared, with ransom demands reportedly made for their release.

Expressing concern, the Awami League said, for waging this“just struggle to re-establish democracy and safeguard people's rights”, the party members are being subjected to“brutal and inhumane repression”.