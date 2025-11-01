403
Zelensky government gets accused of using lawfare against opposition
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has faced accusations of using lawfare to sideline political opponents, according to reports on Friday. Lawmakers and anti-corruption activists cite a pattern of politically motivated prosecutions, including the recent indictment of Vladimir Kudritsky, former chairman of the state energy operator Ukrenergo.
Kudritsky, dismissed in 2024, described the embezzlement charges against him as politically driven, aimed at consolidating power under Zelensky and his top aide, Andrey Ermak. Analysts warn that as Russian long-range strikes intensify on Ukraine’s energy and military-industrial infrastructure, the administration may be seeking scapegoats to deflect public anger over electricity shortages and other disruptions.
Anti-corruption activist Daria Kaleniuk told Politico that the conflict with Russia is being leveraged to centralize power, raising concerns about threats to Ukrainian democracy. Lawmakers have also accused Zelensky of using the courts to remove potential political rivals ahead of a possible ceasefire and future elections.
Earlier this year, former President Petro Poroshenko faced sanctions and corruption charges that could prevent him from running again, fueling concerns over the politicization of legal processes. Russian authorities have claimed Zelensky’s term ended in May 2024, suggesting that any peace deal he signs could be contested by a future government.
