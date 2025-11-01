403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Colombian President Urges UN Action Against US Strikes
(MENAFN) Colombian President Gustavo Petro stated on Friday that his nation should contemplate presenting a proposal to the United Nations to halt US airstrikes targeting purported drug trafficking vessels in the Caribbean.
Highlighting the operation’s “illegal” nature, Petro questioned the perspective of Caribbean governments and their citizens in a post on the US social media platform X.
"Colombia must submit a proposal to the United Nations calling for an end to the aggression against the Caribbean," he asserted.
Since September, at least 14 airstrikes have been executed, primarily in the Caribbean Sea and the Pacific Ocean, resulting in the deaths of more than 61 individuals.
Human rights organizations and legal authorities have raised concerns about the legitimacy of the operations, contending that US strikes on suspected drug boats breach international law.
The UN human rights chief, Volker Turk, described the attacks as “unacceptable” and called for an independent inquiry into what his office characterized as extrajudicial killings.
Highlighting the operation’s “illegal” nature, Petro questioned the perspective of Caribbean governments and their citizens in a post on the US social media platform X.
"Colombia must submit a proposal to the United Nations calling for an end to the aggression against the Caribbean," he asserted.
Since September, at least 14 airstrikes have been executed, primarily in the Caribbean Sea and the Pacific Ocean, resulting in the deaths of more than 61 individuals.
Human rights organizations and legal authorities have raised concerns about the legitimacy of the operations, contending that US strikes on suspected drug boats breach international law.
The UN human rights chief, Volker Turk, described the attacks as “unacceptable” and called for an independent inquiry into what his office characterized as extrajudicial killings.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment