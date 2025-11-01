Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kazakhstan And CSTO Discuss Upcoming Council Session In Kyrgyzstan

Kazakhstan And CSTO Discuss Upcoming Council Session In Kyrgyzstan


2025-11-01 03:13:58
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 31. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Imangali Tasmagambetov, discussed preparations for the upcoming session of the CSTO Collective Security Council in Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh President.

During the meeting, the Kazakh President was briefed on the progress of preparations for the CSTO Council session, scheduled to take place at the end of November in Kyrgyzstan. In addition, a range of issues related to the key areas of the Organization's activities were reviewed.

Kazakhstan signed the Collective Security Treaty on May 15, 1992, in Tashkent, and has been an active member of the CSTO since its establishment in 2003, which was created to develop and expand cooperation under the framework of the Treaty.

MENAFN01112025000187011040ID1110279114



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search