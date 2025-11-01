Azerbaijan Takes Helm Of World Philately Organization For 20262029 (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The results of the elections for the President of the World Association for the Development of Philately (WADP), operating under the Universal Postal Union (UPU), as well as the members of its Steering Committee for the 2026–2029 term, have been announced, Azerpost told Trend.

Following the online voting conducted on the official website of the UPU, Azerbaijan was elected to the presidency of the World Association for the Development of Philately.

Azerbaijan will be represented in this international organization by the Head of the Stamp Department of“Azerpost,” Sitara Huseynova, who has been elected President of the Association.

The composition of the WADP Steering Committee for the 2026–2029 term was determined as follows:

Europe and Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS): Azerbaijan, Romania

Africa: Kenya

Arab Region: Tunisia

Asia-Pacific Region: China, India

North America and Western Europe: Belgium, Spain

Latin America and the Caribbean: Chile

Azerbaijan is currently actively involved in all strategic directions of the Universal Postal Union (UPU). The country is already a member of the Postal Operations Council (POC) and serves as co-chair of one of its working groups, as well as being a member of the Administrative Council (CA).

Over the next four years, Azerbaijan will have a unique opportunity to actively participate at all levels of the UPU's activities, promote national interests, and further strengthen the country's position within the international postal community.