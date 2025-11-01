Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan Takes Helm Of World Philately Organization For 20262029 (PHOTO)

Azerbaijan Takes Helm Of World Philately Organization For 20262029 (PHOTO)


2025-11-01 03:13:52
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31.​ The results of the elections for the President of the World Association for the Development of Philately (WADP), operating under the Universal Postal Union (UPU), as well as the members of its Steering Committee for the 2026–2029 term, have been announced, Azerpost told Trend.

Following the online voting conducted on the official website of the UPU, Azerbaijan was elected to the presidency of the World Association for the Development of Philately.

Azerbaijan will be represented in this international organization by the Head of the Stamp Department of“Azerpost,” Sitara Huseynova, who has been elected President of the Association.

The composition of the WADP Steering Committee for the 2026–2029 term was determined as follows:

Europe and Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS): Azerbaijan, Romania

Africa: Kenya

Arab Region: Tunisia

Asia-Pacific Region: China, India

North America and Western Europe: Belgium, Spain

Latin America and the Caribbean: Chile

Azerbaijan is currently actively involved in all strategic directions of the Universal Postal Union (UPU). The country is already a member of the Postal Operations Council (POC) and serves as co-chair of one of its working groups, as well as being a member of the Administrative Council (CA).

Over the next four years, Azerbaijan will have a unique opportunity to actively participate at all levels of the UPU's activities, promote national interests, and further strengthen the country's position within the international postal community.

MENAFN01112025000187011040ID1110279102



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search