Uzbekistan, Great Wall Motor Drive Forward Automotive Cooperation

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Deputy Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade Ilzat Kasimov held a meeting with Vice President of Great Wall Motor (GWM) Shi Qingke and the management of ADM Jizzakh to chew the fat about rolling out collaborative mechanical engineering projects, Trend reports.

Special focus was placed on boosting the export of auto components, laying the groundwork for research and innovation, and grooming skilled personnel for the industry.

The parties highlighted a significant achievement-the production of the 10,000th HAVAL vehicle in Uzbekistan-marking an important milestone for the country's automotive industry and reinforcing its growing role as a regional manufacturing hub.

HAVAL, owned by Great Wall Motor (GWM), exclusively makes SUVs and crossovers with high-tech, safe, and creative features at competitive prices. Haval, a top seller in China, makes city and off-road SUVs like the H6 and Jolion with modern hybrid systems and several safety features.

Great Wall Motor, founded in 1984 in Baoding, Hebei Province, is one of China's largest private automotive manufacturers. In 2023, ADM Jizzakh and GWM signed a partnership agreement enabling the assembly of HAVAL vehicles in Uzbekistan. Currently, ADM Jizzakh produces several models, including Jolion, M6, Dargo, H6, H9, and Wingle.