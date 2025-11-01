Turkmenistan Comes In Above Its Oil/Gas Production Targets In 10M2025

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Batyr Amanov reported on the results of Turkmenistan's oil and gas sector for the first ten months of 2025, highlighting growth in production and refining, as well as progress in expanding supply routes to international markets, Trend reports via the cabinet.

According to the report, the State Concern Türkmennebit exceeded its oil production target by fulfilling 109.3 percent of the plan. Oil refineries achieved 108.6 percent of their production target, while gasoline output reached 107.5 percent, diesel fuel 100.7 percent, and natural and associated gas 101.8 percent. Positive results were also reported for the production of polypropylene, lubricating oils, liquefied gas, and the export of natural gas.

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov praised the sector's performance and emphasized the importance of effectively utilizing Turkmenistan's oil and gas production capacity. He instructed the Deputy Prime Minister to continue efforts to increase output and to maintain close oversight of geological exploration and drilling operations to ensure sustainable growth in the energy sector.

To note, Turkmengeology and Turkmennebit corporations in Turkmenistan conduct deep drilling, seismic surveys, and well maintenance to find and develop oil, natural gas, and solid mineral reserves to boost Turkmenistan's energy and mineral sectors. These activities use sophisticated equipment and technology to expand current fields and uncover new ones, led by state programs like the "Program of development of the oil and gas industry of Turkmenistan until 2030."