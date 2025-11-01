Transport And Communications Services In Turkmenistan See Significant Expansion In 10M2025

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Mammetkhan Chakyev presented the performance of Turkmenistan's transport and communications complex for January–October 2025, highlighting significant growth across all modes of transport and related services, Trend reports via the cabinet.

Overall, the work performed and services rendered by the sector increased by 113 percent compared to the same period last year. Freight transportation by road, rail, air, sea, and river transport slightly exceeded targets, fulfilling 100.6 percent of planned volumes, while passenger transportation surpassed its plan, reaching 105 percent.

The Ministry of Railway Transport achieved a growth rate of 106 percent, with the Ministry of Road Transport at 113.1 percent and the State Service "Türkmenhowaýollary" at 110.3 percent. The State Service of Maritime and River Transport recorded 108.6 percent, and the Ministry of Communications led the sector with 120 percent growth in services rendered.

Chakyev underscored that these outcomes signify sustained capital infusion and technological advancement within Turkmenistan's transportation framework and communication systems, facilitating improved interconnectivity and regional cohesion.

Turkmenistan's transport and communications complex, led by Turkmen Railways, Turkmen Airlines, and Turkmenaragatnashyk, is a government-managed, rapidly growing sector that modernizes infrastructure (roads, railways, airports, ports) to serve as a regional and transcontinental transit hub and expands digital communication services The complex intends to integrate the country into Eurasian networks, increase economic growth, and improve regional connections through digitization and new transport corridors like the Lapis Lazuli route.