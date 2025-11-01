Kyrgyz National Bank Sees Strong Increase In Investments And Deposits In 3Q2025

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan's assets reached 797.9 billion soms ($9.1 billion) by the end of the third quarter of 2025, marking a 52.8% increase compared to the same period last year, the regulator said, Trend reports.

The growth was largely driven by a more than twofold increase in monetary gold reserves, which rose from 187 billion ($2.1 billion) to 437.7 billion soms (over $5 billion).

Deposits in banks and other financial institutions also grew to 179.5 billion soms ($2 billion), up from 135.8 billion soms ($1.5 billion) in 2024.

Other asset categories showed notable increases, including:



Investments in securities, rising to 63.2 billion soms ($722.7 million);

Fixed assets, reaching 2.35 billion soms ($26.8 million); Intangible assets, totaling 70.5 million soms ($806,174).

Meanwhile, non-monetary gold and gold stock levels declined from 128.3 billion ($1.4 billion) to 104.2 billion soms ($1.1 billion). The overall asset growth reflects the bank's strengthened financial position and capacity to support the national economy.