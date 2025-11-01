United Planes Collide At New York's Laguardia As Nearly Month-Long Shutdown Pushes Air Travel To Breaking Point

MENAFN - Live Mint) A United Airlines flight from Orlando was turning toward its arrival gate when it struck the tail of another United plane on the taxiway, according to an airline spokesperson, The New York Post reported. This comes amid nearly month-long government shutdown pushes air travel to a breaking point. The two planes reportedly collided on LaGuardia's tarmac on Friday amid severe delays caused by weather and staff shortages.

The plane that was struck, awaiting taxi for its flight to Houston, was still at that time, the report noted.

“We all felt a bump during taxi to the runway but didn't know it was another plane until the captain said it was,” The New York Post quoted a passenger as saying.

A video obtained by The New York Post showed multiple emergency vehicles at the scene. Both planes returned to the gate, and all passengers disembarked. No injuries were reported among the 328 passengers and 15 crew members on the two planes.

Maintenance teams are inspecting the clipped plane for any malfunctions following the collision. At the time of the incident, the Houston-bound plane was reportedly already 90 minutes behind schedule, a delay that persisted throughout the night.

LaGuardia had grounded flights several hours earlier due to strong winds reaching 45 mph. Ground delays at LaGuardia averaged two hours and 15 minutes, with some flights delayed by up to five hours. The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory in effect through midnight. LaGuardia Airport did not respond to The New York Post' request for comment, and the FAA could not comment due to the government shutdown.

| FAA nearly closed Orlando airport over staff shortage amid shutdown 'Every day there's going to be more challenges'

Airports nationwide are reportedly already facing air traffic control staffing shortages, which Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy warned would cause“disaster” if the shutdown carries into November and the holiday season.

US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has cautioned that travelers may experience increasing flight disruptions the longer air traffic controllers go without pay. As per an AP report, he said,“Every day there's going to be more challenges” while informing reporters outside the White House following a closed-door meeting with Vice President JD Vance and aviation industry leaders to discuss the shutdown's effects on US travel.

| 'Aircraft emergency' over engine problem prompts ground stop at JFK airport 'Shutdown must end so that these controllers receive pay'

Meanwhile, the Federal Aviation Administratio (FAA) on Friday said that staffing shortages were causing flight delays at several airports, comprising Phoenix, Boston, San Francisco, Nashville, Houston, Dallas, and in the Washington, D.C. area. Airports serving New York City, John F. Kennedy International, LaGuardia and Newark Liberty International, were also experiencing delays averaging around two hours, according to the FAA.

The FAA stated,“Currently nearly 50 percent of major air traffic control facilities are experiencing staffing shortages, and nearly 90 percent of air traffic controllers are out at New York–area facilities."

“The shutdown must end so that these controllers receive the pay they've earned and travelers can avoid further disruptions and delays. As we continue to reiterate, we will never compromise on safety. When staffing shortages occur, the FAA will reduce the flow of air traffic to maintain safety. This may result in delays or cancellations,” it mentioned.

Aviation analytics firm Cirium reported that flight data indicated strong on-time performance at most major US airports in October considering isolated staffing issues throughout the month.