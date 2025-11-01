LPG Cylinders To Cost Less From Today - Check Cooking Gas Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Starting Saturday, 1 November, 2025, state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) have lowered the price of commercial cooking gas, making it more affordable for establishments such as restaurants, hotels, and catering services that depend heavily on LPG for their daily operations.

As the new rates come into effect today, the cost of 19 kg gas cylinders have become cheaper in different parts of the country. After the change, the retail price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi now stands at ₹1590.50.

The previous price of 19 Kg commercial LPG gas in Delhi was 1595.50. Hence, the price was lowered by ₹5 per 19-kg commercial LPG, according to data available on Indian Oil Corporation website.

In other metro cities, including Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai, new revised prices at ₹1694, ₹1542 and ₹1750 per cylinder, respectively. However, the prices of domestic LPG cylinders remain the same, with no such changes announced so far.

Here's a list of the cities where the commercial LPG cylinders will now be available for a lower price: