LPG Cylinders To Cost Less From Today - Check Cooking Gas Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

(MENAFN- Live Mint) LPG Price Cut: The price of LPG cylinders used for commercial purposes will now be available at a cheaper rate, bringing much-needed relief to businesses across hospitality and food sectors.
Starting Saturday, 1 November, 2025, state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) have lowered the price of commercial cooking gas, making it more affordable for establishments such as restaurants, hotels, and catering services that depend heavily on LPG for their daily operations.All about the LPG price cut
As the new rates come into effect today, the cost of 19 kg gas cylinders have become cheaper in different parts of the country. After the change, the retail price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi now stands at ₹1590.50.
The previous price of 19 Kg commercial LPG gas in Delhi was 1595.50. Hence, the price was lowered by ₹5 per 19-kg commercial LPG, according to data available on Indian Oil Corporation website.
In other metro cities, including Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai, new revised prices at ₹1694, ₹1542 and ₹1750 per cylinder, respectively. However, the prices of domestic LPG cylinders remain the same, with no such changes announced so far.Check LPG rates in your city
Here's a list of the cities where the commercial LPG cylinders will now be available for a lower price:
|City name
|LPG price
| Delhi
| 1590.50
| Kolkata
| 1694.00
| Mumbai
| 1542.00
| Chennai
| 1750.00
Source: Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.
The prices of the commercial LPG gas cylinders saw an increase in September. The price of a 19 kg cooking gas cylinder was hiked by ₹15.50 in that month. After the latest reduction, the businesses finally managed to get some relief.
