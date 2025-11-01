Groundwater Use: NGT Pulls Up NOIDA, UPPCB Seeks Reports In 4 Weeks

Taking note of continued delays in compliance, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) and the NOIDA and Greater NOIDA Authorities to file updated verification reports within four weeks regarding groundwater use by several construction projects.

Tribunal Notes Continued Non-Compliance

The direction came from the Tribunal, comprising Justice Prakash Shrivastava (Chairperson) and Dr A Senthil Vel (Expert Member), which observed that out of 63 projects examined by the Joint Committee, 22 were initially found not to have extracted groundwater. However, the Tribunal noted that 14 of these projects had still not submitted their water source records to the UPPCB or the concerned development authorities, despite clear directions in its earlier order dated July 29, 2025.

Final Opportunity Granted

Counsel for the Greater NOIDA Authority informed that notices were issued to defaulting project proponents, and 12 remained non-compliant. While the UPPCB has submitted its response dated October 25, 2025, the NOIDA and Greater NOIDA Authorities have yet to place the verification reports on record. Granting one final opportunity, the NGT has now given the authorities four weeks to submit updated status reports and listed the matter for January 27, 2026. (ANI)

