Why Rajamouli Made Prabhas Suffer For 70 Days? Know How Much He Tortured Him

Making a movie with Rajamouli isn't easy. No matter how big a star you are, you have to be ready for Jakkanna's torture. If you can endure it, the movie will be amazing and win awards.

Director S.S. Rajamouli elevated Telugu cinema to Hollywood's level, making Tollywood a powerhouse in Indian cinema, producing big-budget, high-grossing Pan-India films.

Working with Rajamouli isn't easy due to his strict work ethic. He pushes artists hard to get the perfect shot, a fact often mentioned by actors like NTR in interviews.

Prabhas revealed that during the 70-day non-stop summer shoot for the Kalakeya war, Rajamouli denied his request for a 3-day leave, saying 'Permission denied' instantly.

Prabhas recalled how Rajamouli banned Holi celebrations on set, warning he'd 'kill' anyone who played, to avoid continuity issues with colors spoiling the visuals.

Rajamouli laughed, recalling how the crew cleverly played Holi with black color, matching the Kalakeya costumes, despite his ban. This perfectionism leads to his success.

Actors like Prabhas and Rana praise Rajamouli's no-holiday work ethic. This dedication is why his films win global acclaim, with the 70-day Kalakeya shoot being a key example.