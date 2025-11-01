Mahhi Vij Breaks Silence On Divorce Rumours With Jay Bhanushali Asks For Privacy

Mahhi Vij addressed divorce rumours with husband Jay Bhanushali in a heartfelt YouTube video, urging fans and media to respect their privacy. She emphasized Jay is her family and requested everyone not to believe unverified reports.

Mahhi Vij has finally broken her silence on the ongoing divorce rumours involving her and husband Jay Bhanushali. In a heartfelt video shared on her YouTube channel, Mahhi urged fans and media not to interfere in their personal life. She emphasized that Jay is her family and asked everyone not to believe anything until it comes directly from her.

“Please don't believe any news till I say it myself. Respect our privacy and our children's privacy,” Mahhi said. She highlighted the importance of shielding their children from false narratives, adding,“Jay is my family and will always be my family. He's a wonderful father and a wonderful human being.”

Mahhi stressed that until they make any official statement, no one has the right to interfere in their personal matters. She spoke about the emotional toll the rumours have taken on her children, saying,“My son showed me a news report of this. Imagine what's going through them.” Expressing concern for children's mental health in today's digital age, she added,“Nowadays every child has a phone. It hampers their mental health. You just print for likes and comments. Don't put false narratives.”

Earlier in October, according to reports couple filed for divorce months ago, with papers allegedly signed in July-August 2025. The report also claimed that the custody of their children had been decided. A source stated,“Much was tried, but nothing changed. Separation happened a long time ago. They filed for divorce a couple of months back. The papers have been signed and finalised, and the custody of the kids has also been decided upon.”