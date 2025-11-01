PM Modi, Paswan Laud NDA's 'Sankalp Patra' For A Developed Bihar

Chirag Paswan on NDA's Vision for Bihar

Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan on Saturday said that the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) 'Sankalp Patra' represents a promise for the next five years with a vision to make Bihar a developed state. Speaking at Maner, Paswan said, "This resolution document is our promise for the next five years, which we are making with the vision of making Bihar a developed state... We will establish industries in every district. We have prepared this vision document with the complete roadmap."

'Mahagathbandhan's Work Reduced to Personal Attacks'

Taking a jibe at the opposition, the LJP (Ram Vilas) chief said, "The work of the Mahagathbandhan has been reduced to nothing more than personal attacks on us... He (Tejashwi Yadav) says that he will give government jobs to every family. He should at least calculate how he will do it... When asked how it will happen, he says 'it will happen,' but it doesn't work this way... We have prepared a complete roadmap. They keep making lakhs of allegations and counter-allegations, but the reality is that the people of Bihar have made up their mind to bring the NDA again."

PM Modi Hails Vision for 'Self-Reliant Bihar'

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the NDA's 'Sankalp Patra' for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, saying it highlights the alliance's vision for a "self-reliant and developed Bihar." Sharing a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "The NDA's manifesto for the Bihar Assembly elections clearly brings forward our vision for a self-reliant and developed Bihar. It reflects our commitment to making life easier for the farmers, brothers and sisters, youth companions, mothers and sisters here, as well as all my family members in the state."

He further said, "The state's double-engine government has left no stone unturned in ensuring all-around development of Bihar, as a result of which our state has witnessed major transformations. We are committed to further accelerating this momentum and establishing good governance as the foundation of prosperity for every individual. I am confident that these efforts of ours will receive the full support of the people."

NDA Leaders Jointly Release Manifesto

Union Minister and BJP chief JP Nadda, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Union Minister and Hindustan Awam Morcha (Secular) leader Jitan Ram Manjhi, Union Minister Chirag Paswan, Rashtriya Lok Morcha chief Upendra Kushwaha and other key leaders jointly released the NDA's manifesto earlier today.

Key Promises: Jobs, Skills, and Women's Empowerment

The NDA has promised to provide over 1 crore government jobs and employment opportunities, conduct a skills census for skills-based employment, and establish mega skill centres in every district, transforming Bihar into a "Global Skill Training Centre." The ruling alliance has also promised financial assistance of up to Rs 2 lakh for women to promote prosperity and self-reliance under the 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana.' (ANI)

