Hyderabad Airport Bomb Threat: Indigo Flight Diverted After Email

Bomb Threat at Hyderabad Airport

Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad received a bomb threat email early on Saturday morning, prompting authorities to divert an IndiGo flight to a nearby airport.

According to a Rajiv Gandhi International Airport official, "On 01.11.2025 at about 0535 hrs, a message was received from APOC that an email was received at RGIA Customer Support... from email ID Papaita Rajan at 05.25 hrs with Subject: Prevent landing of IndiGO 68 to Hyderabad." The email stated, "Onboard LTTE-ISI operatives have planned a major 1984 Madras Airport Modus Operandi style blast on impact at the RGIA Port Fuselages and Fuel tanks fixed with microbots. The IEDs will contain potent nerve gas. Frankfurt operation a test to study remedies. Please read steganographic document below for IED location details, read between lines."

BTAC Declares Specific Threat, Orders Diversion

Following the threat, the Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC) convened virtually from 0539 hrs to 0622 hrs and declared it a specific threat. The official added, "Subsequently, the committee decided the following: - The flight shall be diverted to the nearest airport. - The Captain of the flight shall be informed through ATC. - The Captain shall confirm the airport of landing. - A police complaint shall be lodged by GMR Security."

