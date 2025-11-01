MENAFN - Costa Rica News) The post Will We Be Able to Sustain Costa Rica's Blue Zone? appeared first on The Costa Rica News.

The results of research conducted by the University of Costa Rica (UCR) in the Costa Rican Blue Zone show that centenarians have better health than their children and grandchildren. In the photo, Doña Amparo Bustos Duarte, 103, and her daughter, in San Blas de Sardinal, Carrillo. Photo courtesy of Georgina Gómez, Ucrea UCR project.

The Fifth Report on Blue Zones, a study by the Development Observatory Research Center and within the framework of the Chair of Aging and Society at the University of Costa Rica School of Medicine, raises a warning about emerging challenges that could compromise the sustainability of these geographic areas in the future.

The study proposes reflection on how to preserve a healthy lifestyle; In the face of food globalization, increasing urbanization, the transformation of social networks, and even climate change.

The Nicoya Peninsula in Costa Rica is recognized worldwide as one of the five Blue Zones, where people live beyond 90 years of age in good health. This exceptional longevity is the result of cultural, social, and environmental factors, and must be protected through innovative public policies, education, and community programs that promote healthy lifestyles.

The document analyzes the lifestyles of the Blue Zones in general, but focuses on the Nicoya Peninsula, where the factors that have enabled this population vitality are highlighted.

In this Guanacaste region, up to 23 centenarians are counted per 100,000 inhabitants. These people have better lipid and glycemic profiles than their offspring, are lower in weight, and have a better quality and diversity of diet than their relatives and than adults in urban areas of Costa Rica, according to studies conducted by the University of Costa Rica.

On the Nicoya Peninsula, historically known for its longevity, a worrying shift is being observed in the health of younger generations. The abandonment of a traditional diet rich in fresh, local foods has given way to a diet based on ultra-processed and high-sugar products, which contributes to the rise of metabolic diseases such as obesity, type 2 diabetes, and hypertension in people under 50.

According to recent data, these conditions have increased by 35% in the last decade among people under 40, jeopardizing future quality of life and life expectancy. This situation demands profound reflection on the importance of preserving the healthy habits that have characterized the region and that could be lost if urgent measures are not taken.

One of the main challenges lies in preserving traditional eating habits. The increase in the consumption of ultra-processed foods represents a direct threat to the eating practices that have historically characterized the region. Therefore, it is essential to develop strategies that revalue the traditional diet, promote the consumption of local products, and the transmission of culinary knowledge between generations.

The second major challenge relates to maintaining healthy habits. Regular physical exercise is essential for the prevention of chronic diseases and the overall well-being of people. Faced with this challenge, it is necessary to strengthen community actions that promote daily movement, access to adequate public spaces, and inclusive physical activity programs.

The third challenge is to preserve intergenerational ties and the characteristic Nicoyan lifestyle-based on social interaction, mutual support, and intergenerational respect-which has been one of the keys to longevity in the region. However, current social and economic changes threaten to weaken these ties. It is necessary to strengthen existing community programs and implement new initiatives that promote coexistence between generations, through cultural activities, meeting spaces, and the recovery of traditional knowledge.

Finally, longevity should be conceived not only as a demographic indicator, but also as an expression of inclusive, equitable, and person-centered development. Studies and research in the blue zones have shown that longevity is not the exclusive result of genetics or advanced medical care, but rather of a simple lifestyle based on a healthy diet, consistent physical activity, social support, and a strong sense of purpose.

Researchers warn that as Costa Ricans, we face the unavoidable challenge of rethinking our structures from an intergenerational perspective, where the accumulated experience of older adults is articulated with the innovation and dynamism of new generations.

It is necessary to move toward more accessible, inclusive, and resilient environments that recognize the diversity of aging and guarantee the full participation of all people, regardless of age.

The post Will We Be Able to Sustain Costa Rica's Blue Zone? appeared first on The Costa Rica News.