Life Expectancy In Costa Rica Increases And Is The 4Th Highest In The Americas

Life expectancy in Costa Rica continues to increase and ranks as the 4th highest in the Americas, according to the most recent Worldometer ranking updated to 2025. The country reaches an average of 81.19 years for both sexes, while women exceed this number at 83.72 years and men at 78.60. This figure places Costa Rica in 41st place in the world.

The national average places the country well above the world average, which in 2025 is 73 years for both sexes, 76 for women, and 70 for men. In just five years, Costa Rican life expectancy increased by more than two years. In 2020, the national average was 79 years old overall: 82 for women and 76 for men. In 2023, this indicator dropped to 77 years.

Currently, Costa Rica has a population of over 5.1 million people and a median age of 35.2 years, indicating an aging society, according to the study. On the continent, it is surpassed only by Canada (82.88 years), Puerto Rico (82.08), and Chile (81.54), and ranks above countries such as Panama, the United States, Uruguay, Cuba, and Colombia.

At the other extreme are Haiti (65.3 years), Bolivia (68.9), Guyana (70.4), Jamaica (71.7), and El Salvador (72.5), with the lowest life expectancies in the region. Globally, the countries with the highest life expectancies are Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, French Polynesia, and Switzerland, all well above the global average. The world statistics site analyzed 201 countries around the world with data based on the latest estimates from the United Nations Population Division.

