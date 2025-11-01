Lucknow Named UNESCO Creative City For Culinary Heritage

Photo for representation. iStock

United Nations- Lucknow has been added to the list of UNESCO“creative cities” for its rich and diverse culinary heritage.

UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay has designated 58 cities as new members of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) Creative Cities Network, which now includes 408 cities across more than 100 countries.

Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh, has been recognised in the category of“Gastronomy”.

“Proud Moment for India. Lucknow's rich culinary heritage now recognised on the global stage!” Permanent Delegation of India to UNESCO said in a social media post on Friday.

“On World Cities Day 2025 (30 Oct), Lucknow has been designated a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy, joining 58 new cities included in the UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN). The UCCN, which now has 408 cities across 100+ countries, promotes creativity and culture as key drivers of sustainable urban development,” it said.