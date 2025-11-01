J&K Police Celebrates Rashtriya Ekta Diwas

Srinagar- Rashtriya Ekta Diwas was celebrated with immense enthusiasm and patriotic spirit by J&K Police across the Union Territory. The main event was held at the Armed Police Complex (APC) Zewan. S.J.M. Gillani, Special Director General of Police, Coordination administered the oath of unity. He also took the salute and led the officers and other ranks in paying floral tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Contingents of the BSF, CRPF, SSB, JKAP, IRP, Womens' Battalion, SDRF, and Executive Police took part in the impressive march past.

Oath-taking ceremonies were held at district, unit, and wing headquarters across the UT. Senior officers administered the unity pledge to their respective personnel.

As part of the celebrations,“Run for Unity” events were also held at all police stations across the Union Territory. Thousands of youth participated in these runs, spreading the powerful message of a united and strong India.

In Anantnag, the run from DPL to Wazir Bagh saw participation from youth, students, and civil society members. DIG South Kashmir Range Javid Iqbal Matoo (IPS) and SSP Anantnag Amritpal Singh (IPS) led the event.

In Pulwama, SSP Pulwama Ms. Tanushree (IPS) flagged off the Unity Run, emphasizing Sardar Patel's legacy of national unity.

In Shopian, SSP Mushtaq Ahmad Choudhary (JKPS) led the run from DPL to Batapora Bus Stand, with large youth participation.