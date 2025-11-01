AI Defense Stock Visionwave Holdings (Nasdaq: VWAV) And PVML Enter Execution Phase Of Secure-AI Partnership

AI Defense Stocks VisionWave (Nasdaq: VWAV) & PVML's Secure AI Partnership

VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV), a defense-technology company redefining autonomous mission systems, today announced the transition of its collaboration with PVML Ltd. into the initial stages of the execution phase, following a founders meeting at PVML's headquarters in Tel Aviv.

The working sessions brought together Douglas L. Davis, Executive Chairman of VisionWave; Haggai Ravid, Audit Committee Chair of VisionWave; and PVML co-founders Dr. Shachar Schnapp (CEO) and Rina Galperin (CTO) to chart the next stage of their secure, AI-driven mission-intelligence platform.

The companies are aligning architectures and integration frameworks that connect VisionWave's advanced radar and computer-vision systems with PVML's real-time, data-AI infrastructure - creating a secure digital backbone for autonomous operations where mission data, analytics, and decision logic converge in real time.



Active field integration: Initial deployment is planned within select defense units, linking live data streams to real-time operational dashboards.

Accelerated rollout: Joint development milestones extend through 2026 with a full operational platform targeted for 2027.

Performance impact: Preliminary estimates indicate 45–55 percent reductions in data redundancy and 35–40 percent faster coordination across mission domains. Security at the core: Every layer of access, transmission, and model interaction is being governed by PVML's real-time permissions enforcement to guarantee security and control.

Executives from VisionWave and PVML meet at PVML headquarters in Tel Aviv to advance their strategic collaboration.

said Douglas L. Davis, Executive Chairman of VisionWave.

Dr. Shachar Schnapp, CEO of PVML, added:“Our joint work with VisionWave is seeking to define a new operational language for defense AI - one that lets systems learn and respond in real time without ever compromising data security.”

VisionWave Executive Chairman Douglas L. Davis with PVML CEO Shachar Schnapp and CTO Rina Galperin.

VisionWave's combat-proven solutions enhance security, enable multi-domain operations, and drive innovation across defense and homeland security. Its technologies connect advanced analytics, AI, and real-time systems to empower decision-makers in complex operational environments.

About PVML

PVML is a secure data–AI infrastructure that enables the connection of sensitive internal and operational data with AI. It provides real-time data access enforcement and instant, protocol-agnostic integration with the AI ecosystem - allowing systems and agents to operate safely, directly, and at scale.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's collaboration with PVML, anticipated integration timelines, expected efficiency gains, and future deployments. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including regulatory approvals, testing outcomes, contract execution, funding availability, technological changes, and market conditions, as described in VisionWave's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. VisionWave undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

