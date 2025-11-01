AI Defense Stock Visionwave Holdings (Nasdaq: VWAV) Analyst Coverage From Zacks Small-Cap Research

MENAFN - Investor Ideas)-(Investorideas Newswire) Breaking Defense stock news- VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV ),a defense-technology company advancing AI-powered sensing and autonomy across air, land, and maritime domains, today announced thathas published an independent research note initiating coverage on VisionWave. The report, authored by analyst Tom Kerr and titled“VWAV: VisionWave Redefines the Future of Defense - Transitioning from R&D to Commercialization with Breakthrough Autonomous and Sensing Technologies”.

The coverage - now syndicated on Yahoo Finance, LinkedIn, Stocktwits, and X (formerly Twitter) - highlights VisionWave's progress from a development-stage platform to a commercially validated defense-AI enterprise. Zacks identified VisionWave's core technologies - the Evolved IntelligenceTM autonomous AI engine and the Vision-RF radio-frequency imaging system - as“game-changing capabilities that redefine how modern militaries perceive, decide, and act across land, air, and sea.”

The report underscored VisionWave's active pilots with Tier-1 defense contractors and government partners in the United States, United Arab Emirates, Israel, and India and concluded that the Company is entering a“steep inflection point as it transitions from pilot deployments to scalable defense production.”

said Doug Davis, Executive Chairman of VisionWave Holdings Inc.

VisionWave (Nasdaq: VWAV) is a defense-technology company specializing in AI-powered sensing, on-edge autonomy, and threat-response systems. Its Evolved IntelligenceTM engine and Vision-RF sensing platform enable real-time perception, prediction, and control for military and security applications across air, land, and sea domains. VisionWave is headquartered in West Hollywood, California, with operations in the United States, Israel, and the UAE. For more information, visit.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements regarding Zacks Small-Cap Research's views on the Company's projected expected revenue growth, commercial transition, inflection point, strategic initiatives, and market position as described in the Zacks report. These statements are based on current expectations of Zacks Small-Cap Research and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including but not limited to: (i) failure to successfully convert pilot programs into commercial production contracts; (ii) delays or issues in scaling production; (iii) competitive pressures in the defense-AI sector; (iv) dependence on key partnerships with Tier-1 contractors and government entities; (v) regulatory, execution, and funding risks (including potential dilution); and (vi) other risks detailed in the Zacks report and in Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. For further information on risk factors, please refer to VisionWave's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release.

Investor Contact: ...

Wesbite:

