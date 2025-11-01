Russian Troops Lose 900 Invaders And Two Air Defense Systems In Day Of War Against Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the data on Facebook.

The Russian army also lost 11,316 (+6) tanks, 23,521 (+2) armored combat vehicles, 34,137 (+9) artillery systems, 1,534 (+1) multiple launch rocket systems, 1,235 (+2) air defense systems, 428 (+0) aircraft, 346 (+0) helicopters, 76,704 (+349) combat UAVs, 3,917 (+0) cruise missiles, 28 (+0) ships/boats, 1 (+0) submarines, 66,169 (+58) vehicles and tankers, 3,987 (+1) special equipment units.

The data is being verified.Ukraine offers Lithuania its expertise in countering drones

According to Ukrinform, as of 10 p.m. on October 31, there had been 137 clashes between Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian invaders along the front line.

