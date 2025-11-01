Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwaiti Youth Snatches Handball Silver Medal In Bahrain


2025-11-01 03:03:07
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, Oct 30 (KUNA) -- The Kuwait youth handball team won silver medal on Thursday, after being defeated by Saudi Arabia with a hair's breadth 28-29 final score in the third Asian Youth Games.
Bahrain, which came third, is hosting the tournament with the participation of more than 5,000 male and female athletes representing 45 Asian National Olympic Committees, competing in 24 sports, 31 categories, and 253 events.
The Kuwaiti delegation includes 75 male and female athletes competing in 14 sports, including swimming, trampoline, athletics, badminton, table tennis, golf, equestrian jumping and endurance, handball, judo, teqball, taekwondo, muay thai, and jiu-jitsu. (end)
kna


MENAFN01112025000071011013ID1110278913



Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search