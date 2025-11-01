403
Kuwaiti Youth Snatches Handball Silver Medal In Bahrain
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, Oct 30 (KUNA) -- The Kuwait youth handball team won silver medal on Thursday, after being defeated by Saudi Arabia with a hair's breadth 28-29 final score in the third Asian Youth Games.
Bahrain, which came third, is hosting the tournament with the participation of more than 5,000 male and female athletes representing 45 Asian National Olympic Committees, competing in 24 sports, 31 categories, and 253 events.
The Kuwaiti delegation includes 75 male and female athletes competing in 14 sports, including swimming, trampoline, athletics, badminton, table tennis, golf, equestrian jumping and endurance, handball, judo, teqball, taekwondo, muay thai, and jiu-jitsu. (end)
