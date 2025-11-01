403
An Owl Is Mascot Of FIFA U-17 World Cup
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Oct 30 (KUNA) -- The official mascot of the FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025 was proclaimed in the Qatari capital on Thursday -- an owl named "Boma." The tournament will run from November 3 to 27, 2025.
The local organizing committee said in a statement that the amulet, inspired from the personality of the renowned senior Serb coach, Bora Milutinovic, the sole coach who had taken part in five world cups consecutively, with different teams.
The mascot, a symbol of wisdom, keen vision and accurate guidance refers to Bora, renowned for discovering talented players. The statement quoted him as saying that discovering the talented was most delightful for him during his career. (end)
