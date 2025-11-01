403
Austria Appoints Special Envoy To Middle East
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) VIENNA, Oct 31 (KUNA) -- The Austrian Foreign Ministry announced on Friday the appointment of diplomat Arad Benko, head of the office of Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger, as its special envoy to the Middle East, effective from the beginning of 2026.
The Austrian Press Agency quoted the Foreign Ministry as saying in a statement that Benko will be responsible for coordinating Austrian policy in the region, including the Palestinian territories, Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, and Syria, with a focus on promoting peace efforts, coordinating humanitarian work and foreign policy, and expanding economic cooperation.
The agency noted the move reflects Austria's desire to strengthen its presence in the region, which has been undergoing major developments since the recent war in the Gaza Strip. (end)
amg
