Kuwait Concludes Participation In Asian Youth Games After Bagging Three Medals
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, Oct 31 (KUNA) -- Kuwait concluded its participation in the 3rd Asian Youth Games on Friday, after securing a total of three medals.
Kuwait's athlete Yasmin Waleed won the gold medal in the high jump event, while the national handball team claimed the silver medal after finishing second. In teqball, Nasser Al-Saqr earned the bronze medal in the singles competition.
The 13-day tournament, hosted by the Kingdom of Bahrain, brought together more than 5,000 male and female athletes representing 45 Asian National Olympic Committees. Participants competed across 24 sports, 31 categories, and 253 events.
The Kuwaiti delegation included 75 athletes who competed in 14 sports, including swimming, trampoline, athletics, badminton, table tennis, golf, equestrian jumping, endurance, handball, judo, teqball, taekwondo, Muay Thai, and jujitsu. (end)
