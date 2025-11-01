403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Turkish Pres.: Ready To Help Gaza Recover
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, Oct 31 (KUNA) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that his country is ready to help Gaza recover as soon as possible.
Speaking at the TRT World Forum in Istanbul themed "global rebuilding from the old system to the new reality, Erdogan added that Palestine's movement Hamas shows commitment to the ceasefire agreement, while the Israeli occupation seeks excuses to violate the deal and resume massacre.
He noted that everyone knows Israel's terrible record in fulfilling its promises.
He elaborated that no single building in Gaza remains intact as schools, churches, mosques, and hospitals have been bombed. "They say 'Israel is innocent,' how so?" he added.
The Israel occupation owns nuclear weapons and bombs which are able to strike Gaza, however and whenever it wants, he said, asking "How can it be innocent?"
He referred to the killing of 270 journalists in Gaza who risked their lives to convey the truth to the world and expose Israeli occupation propaganda.
Israeli occupation used hunger as a deadly weapon in Gaza mainly against children, he stated.
On rebuilding Gaza, Erdogan expressed the full readiness of Turkiye to help Gaza be recover.
He underlined that institutions responsible for protecting global peace and stability have not taken any step to stop massacres, and genocide, or to save children's lives.
On Sudan, Turkish leader said his country condemns in the strongest terms the atrocities committed against civilians in the Sudanese City of El Fasher. (end)
ta
Speaking at the TRT World Forum in Istanbul themed "global rebuilding from the old system to the new reality, Erdogan added that Palestine's movement Hamas shows commitment to the ceasefire agreement, while the Israeli occupation seeks excuses to violate the deal and resume massacre.
He noted that everyone knows Israel's terrible record in fulfilling its promises.
He elaborated that no single building in Gaza remains intact as schools, churches, mosques, and hospitals have been bombed. "They say 'Israel is innocent,' how so?" he added.
The Israel occupation owns nuclear weapons and bombs which are able to strike Gaza, however and whenever it wants, he said, asking "How can it be innocent?"
He referred to the killing of 270 journalists in Gaza who risked their lives to convey the truth to the world and expose Israeli occupation propaganda.
Israeli occupation used hunger as a deadly weapon in Gaza mainly against children, he stated.
On rebuilding Gaza, Erdogan expressed the full readiness of Turkiye to help Gaza be recover.
He underlined that institutions responsible for protecting global peace and stability have not taken any step to stop massacres, and genocide, or to save children's lives.
On Sudan, Turkish leader said his country condemns in the strongest terms the atrocities committed against civilians in the Sudanese City of El Fasher. (end)
ta
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment