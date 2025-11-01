403
PFO: Pakistan To Stay Engaged In Mediation Process With Taliban
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Oct 31 (KUNA) -- Pakistan's Foreign Office on Friday said it will remain engaged in the mediation process with the Taliban after Pakistan and Afghanistan agreed to continue the ceasefire, following the latest round of talks in Istanbul.
During the weekly media briefing at the Pakistan Foreign Office, spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Tahir Hussain Andrabi, said that Pakistan would continue to engage in the mediation process and hopes for a positive outcome for the next round of talks between on November sixth.
He, however, made it clear that the government and the Armed Forces of Pakistan stand ready to take all possible measures to protect Pakistan's sovereignty and ensure the safety and security of its people.
"Pakistan positively engaged with the Taliban regime without compromising its clearly stated position that Afghan soil should not be used for terrorism against Pakistan," he added.
He said Pakistan does not seek further escalation of hostilities but expects the Afghan Taliban regime to honor its commitments to the international community and address Pakistan's legitimate security concerns by taking concrete and verifiable actions against terrorist entities.
The spokesperson further said that for the past four years, Pakistan has been urging the Taliban regime to take decisive and effective measures against the terrorist outfits present on Afghan soil.
He said we have repeatedly shared credible information about the presence of top leadership of militants on Afghan soil with the Taliban regime, adding that despite repeated assurances in the past, there has been a surge in terrorist attacks in Pakistan from Afghanistan.
He said Pakistan decisively responded to the Afghan provocation aimed at destabilizing the border area, facilitating terrorism and furthering militants' nefarious designs. Pakistan will respond resolutely if provocations continue in the future.
The spokesperson said Pakistan has always been desirous of peace, a stable region, and an integrated and prosperous Afghanistan, which has peace in itself and its neighbors.
He said Pakistan highly appreciates the constructive roles of Qatar and Turkiye for making their best efforts for an amicable and peaceful resolution of the issue.
Earlier in the day, a joint statement released by Turkiye confirmed that further modalities of the implementation will be discussed and decided in a principal-level meeting in Istanbul on November sixth.
"All parties have agreed to put in place a monitoring and verification mechanism that will ensure maintenance of peace and impose penalty on the violating party," the statement added.
Pakistan's Minister for Defense, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, has once again urged Afghanistan to play its role to completely stop infiltration from Afghan soil.
In a statement to media after the talks, Khawaja Asif said it is up to the Afghan regime how its role curtail this support, whether it is collective or being extended from some elements within their ranks. (end)
