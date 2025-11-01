403
ASC General Assembly Meets In Kuwait With Participation Of 32 States
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 31 (KUNA) -- Asian Shooting Confederation (ASC) held its general assembly in Kuwait on Friday, under chairmanship of the confederation head Sheikh Salman Al-Humoud Al-Sabah, with attendance of the International Shooting Sport Federation Chairperson Luciano Rossi.
Duaij Al-Otaibi, the ASC secretary general and president of the Kuwaiti and Arab shooting confederations, said in a press statement that the meeting was successful and resulted in resolutions that would serve the game in the Asian continent.
Al-Otaibi said the assembly adopted resolutions related to the distribution of the qualification tickets for the Olympiad (Los Angeles 2028), against the backdrop of the shooters' excellent performance in the past two Olympic rounds.
Preliminary preparations for the 20th edition of the Asian games tournament, due in Nagoya, Japan, next year, were examined, in addition to preparations in countries that would host the upcoming championships, namely China and Qatar.
The assembly decided to address a cable of gratitude and appreciation to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah for his kind support for the sport in Asia, a matter that gave a substantial boost to shooting.
For his part, Rossi said he keenly attended the meeting to ensure coordination with the Asian confederation and push for further development of the sport.
Asian shooters have become a "a hard number," thanks to the national unions' efforts, he said, lauding the Kuwaiti confederation for incubating the continental counterpart.
Kuwait is hosting the Asian tournament that kicked off early today. It would proceed until 8th of November.
Shooters from 17 countries are competing.
Earlier today, the ASC Executive Committee held its 42nd meeting in Kuwait under chairmanship of Sheikh Salman Al-Humoud Al-Sabah during the Asian Shooing Championship held at Sabah Al-Ahmad Shooting Range Complex.
The meeting, which was attended by deputy chairman and committee members representing the continent's national federations, discussed a set of subjects that contribute to developing the Asian shooting sports and the confederation's role in supporting the continent's male and female shooters, Sheikh Salman said in a press statement.
The meeting also reviewed the confederation's efforts in boosting the number of Asian shooting qualifiers for the coming Olympic Games in Los Angeles in 2028, particularly following the great performance of Asian teams in Paris Games 2024, he added.
He thanked Kuwaiti Minister of Information and Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi and Public Authority for Sport for their unwavering support for the confederation. (end)
