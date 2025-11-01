403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Minister: Tokyo Governor's Visit Highlights Kuwait-Japan Friendship
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 31 (KUNA) -- Minister of Social Affairs, Family, and Childhood, Dr. Amthal Al-Huwaila, affirmed on Friday that the visit by Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike to the Women's Cultural and Social Society reflects the depth of historical bonds and the solid relationship.
In her welcome remarks to Governor Koike and the accompanying Japanese delegation, the Minister said the Governor's distinguished attendance "in her second home, the State of Kuwait" genuinely expresses both sides' shared keenness to elevate developmental, humanitarian and cultural partnerships to broader horizons between the two friendly countries.
She lauded the visit, wishing the Governor and her delegation a pleasant stay and continued success in their distinguished efforts to enhance bilateral ties and strengthen enduring bridges of understanding between the two friendly peoples.
For her part, Governor Koike expressed pride in meeting Kuwait's social-work leadership and extended appreciation to the Minister, affirming that the meeting reflects the depth of friendship and cooperation between her country and Kuwait.
Koike praised the Society's mission and record in promoting women's status and enhancing their cultural and societal role, highlighting that women's empowerment is a pillar of inclusive development and prosperity, saying, "I am confident that expanding women's participation in positions of influence and decision-making enriches society and accelerates progress."
She pointed to positive developments in Japan regarding women in leadership, stating that the coming phase will see wider utilization of women's capacities in economy, governance and innovation.
She added that cooperation between Kuwait and Japan in women's empowerment, education and culture "constitutes a practical bridge that translates shared values into initiatives with meaningful impact."
Koike expressed her aspiration to deepen exchanges of experience and joint programs among women's institutions in the two friendly countries, to support capacity-building for the younger generation and to further solidify the bridges of understanding and rapprochement between both peoples.
Meanwhile, Dr. Manal Al-Daihani, Chairwoman of the Women's Cultural and Social Society, welcomed Governor Koike, the delegation, Minister Al-Huwaila and Japan's Ambassador to Kuwait Kenichiro Mukai, affirming that the visit reflects the depth of historic Kuwait-Japan relations, founded on cooperation, mutual respect and common developmental goals.
Al-Daihani expressed appreciation for the Minister's and the Ambassador's efforts in empowering women and community development, considering the Governor's presence a source of pride and an opportunity to bolster partnerships that contribute to building more empowered and prosperous societies. She praised Japan's experience in innovation, governance and women's leadership as an inspiring model.
She also congratulated Japan on appointing a woman -- Sanae Takaichi -- as Prime Minister, calling it "a historic achievement strengthening gender equality," affirming that Governor Koike's career represents a global model and a source of inspiration.
At the same event, Dr. Nora Al-Shuibi, Head of the Women's Studies and Research Centre at Kuwait University, delivered remarks outlining the Centre's role and its research and community projects aimed at supporting Kuwaiti women and empowering them in education, leadership, entrepreneurship and decision-making. She noted the Centre works to enhance academic and societal partnerships to develop capacities of Kuwaiti women and young women and prepare them for effective participation in achieving sustainable development goals.
Al-Shuibi affirmed that the Centre strives through its programs and initiatives to integrate scientific research and public policy in women's affairs, positively impacting family stability and advancing Kuwaiti society. (end)
oys
In her welcome remarks to Governor Koike and the accompanying Japanese delegation, the Minister said the Governor's distinguished attendance "in her second home, the State of Kuwait" genuinely expresses both sides' shared keenness to elevate developmental, humanitarian and cultural partnerships to broader horizons between the two friendly countries.
She lauded the visit, wishing the Governor and her delegation a pleasant stay and continued success in their distinguished efforts to enhance bilateral ties and strengthen enduring bridges of understanding between the two friendly peoples.
For her part, Governor Koike expressed pride in meeting Kuwait's social-work leadership and extended appreciation to the Minister, affirming that the meeting reflects the depth of friendship and cooperation between her country and Kuwait.
Koike praised the Society's mission and record in promoting women's status and enhancing their cultural and societal role, highlighting that women's empowerment is a pillar of inclusive development and prosperity, saying, "I am confident that expanding women's participation in positions of influence and decision-making enriches society and accelerates progress."
She pointed to positive developments in Japan regarding women in leadership, stating that the coming phase will see wider utilization of women's capacities in economy, governance and innovation.
She added that cooperation between Kuwait and Japan in women's empowerment, education and culture "constitutes a practical bridge that translates shared values into initiatives with meaningful impact."
Koike expressed her aspiration to deepen exchanges of experience and joint programs among women's institutions in the two friendly countries, to support capacity-building for the younger generation and to further solidify the bridges of understanding and rapprochement between both peoples.
Meanwhile, Dr. Manal Al-Daihani, Chairwoman of the Women's Cultural and Social Society, welcomed Governor Koike, the delegation, Minister Al-Huwaila and Japan's Ambassador to Kuwait Kenichiro Mukai, affirming that the visit reflects the depth of historic Kuwait-Japan relations, founded on cooperation, mutual respect and common developmental goals.
Al-Daihani expressed appreciation for the Minister's and the Ambassador's efforts in empowering women and community development, considering the Governor's presence a source of pride and an opportunity to bolster partnerships that contribute to building more empowered and prosperous societies. She praised Japan's experience in innovation, governance and women's leadership as an inspiring model.
She also congratulated Japan on appointing a woman -- Sanae Takaichi -- as Prime Minister, calling it "a historic achievement strengthening gender equality," affirming that Governor Koike's career represents a global model and a source of inspiration.
At the same event, Dr. Nora Al-Shuibi, Head of the Women's Studies and Research Centre at Kuwait University, delivered remarks outlining the Centre's role and its research and community projects aimed at supporting Kuwaiti women and empowering them in education, leadership, entrepreneurship and decision-making. She noted the Centre works to enhance academic and societal partnerships to develop capacities of Kuwaiti women and young women and prepare them for effective participation in achieving sustainable development goals.
Al-Shuibi affirmed that the Centre strives through its programs and initiatives to integrate scientific research and public policy in women's affairs, positively impacting family stability and advancing Kuwaiti society. (end)
oys
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment