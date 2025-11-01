403
Renewed Israeli Occupation Aggression Leaves Five Palestinian Martyrs
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Oct 31 (KUNA) -- Five Palestinians embraced martyrdom in Israeli occupation attacks on Gaza Strip that have been waged since dawn on Friday, the official Palestinian news agency, WAFA, reported.
WAFA said the occupation forces shot dead a Palestinian in Jibalya in the north of the enclave, affirming that a total of five Palestinians have fallen as martyrs in the occupiers' hostilities since the dawn.
Meanwhile, Gaza health authorities declared receiving bodies of 30 martyrs, delivered by the Israeli occupation via the International Committee of the Red Cross, bringing the whole account of such cases to 225.
The authorities indicated that forensics were examining the bodies pending handover to their families.
The renewed Israeli attacks constituted a breach of a shaky cease-fire that had been mediated by the United States, Arab and foreign stakeholders.
More than 67,000 Palestinians had embraced martyrdom before the fragile truce went into effect. The hostilities involving heavy caliber weapons rendered much of the enclave into heaps of rubble. (end)
