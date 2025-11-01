403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
ASC Executive Cmte Convenes In Kuwait
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 31 (KUNA) -- Asian Shooting Confederation (ASC) Executive Committee held its 42nd meeting in Kuwait Friday under the chairmanship of its chairman Sheikh Salman Al-Humoud Al-Sabah during the Asian Shooing Championship held at Sabah Al-Ahmad Shooting Range Complex.
The meeting, which was attended by deputy chairman and committee members representing the continent's national federations, discussed a set of subjects that contribute to developing the Asian shooting sports and the confederation's role in supporting the continent's male and female shooters, Sheikh Salman said in a press statement.
The meeting also reviewed the confederation's efforts in boosting the number of Asian shooting qualifiers for the coming Olympic Games in Los Angeles in 2028, particularly following the great performance of Asian teams in Paris Games 2024, he added.
He thanked Kuwaiti Minister of Information and Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi and Public Authority for Sport for their unwavering support for the confederation. (end)
sad
The meeting, which was attended by deputy chairman and committee members representing the continent's national federations, discussed a set of subjects that contribute to developing the Asian shooting sports and the confederation's role in supporting the continent's male and female shooters, Sheikh Salman said in a press statement.
The meeting also reviewed the confederation's efforts in boosting the number of Asian shooting qualifiers for the coming Olympic Games in Los Angeles in 2028, particularly following the great performance of Asian teams in Paris Games 2024, he added.
He thanked Kuwaiti Minister of Information and Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi and Public Authority for Sport for their unwavering support for the confederation. (end)
sad
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment