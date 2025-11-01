Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
ASC Executive Cmte Convenes In Kuwait

ASC Executive Cmte Convenes In Kuwait


2025-11-01 03:02:34
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 31 (KUNA) -- Asian Shooting Confederation (ASC) Executive Committee held its 42nd meeting in Kuwait Friday under the chairmanship of its chairman Sheikh Salman Al-Humoud Al-Sabah during the Asian Shooing Championship held at Sabah Al-Ahmad Shooting Range Complex.
The meeting, which was attended by deputy chairman and committee members representing the continent's national federations, discussed a set of subjects that contribute to developing the Asian shooting sports and the confederation's role in supporting the continent's male and female shooters, Sheikh Salman said in a press statement.
The meeting also reviewed the confederation's efforts in boosting the number of Asian shooting qualifiers for the coming Olympic Games in Los Angeles in 2028, particularly following the great performance of Asian teams in Paris Games 2024, he added.
He thanked Kuwaiti Minister of Information and Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi and Public Authority for Sport for their unwavering support for the confederation. (end)
sad


MENAFN01112025000071011013ID1110278836



Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search