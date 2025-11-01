Arjun Kapoor Says Playing Danger Lanka In 'Singham Again' Gave Him A Chance To Break Moulds

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 1 (IANS) Arjun Kapoor garnered a lot of appreciation for his portrayal as the antagonist Danger Lanka in the 2024 release "Singham Again".

As the Rohit Shetty directorial clocks one year of release, Arjun posted a video compilation of his glimpses from the action entertainer on IG.

Reflecting on how the movie gave him an opportunity to break the mould and leave the movie buffs pleasantly surprised, he shared, "Who knew being Danger could bring so much love? It's been a year since I became Danger Lanka, a villain that gave me the chance to break moulds, surprise people & also have a crazy-good time playing it (sic)."

Showing gratitude to director Rohit Shetty, Arjun went on saying, "Thank you @itsrohitshetty Sir for the trust and to the entire cast & crew for giving me one of the most memorable experiences of my career. "

He also did not forget to thank the audience for all the love showered upon him for the drama.

"Special thanks to the audience for all the love & appreciation... it always reminds me of the joy & passion of doing what I love. So here's to celebrating 1 year of Singham Again and Danger Lanka! (Lion and fire emoji) #1YearOfSinghamAgain #SinghamAgain #DangerLankaLove (sic)," the post concluded.

Jointly backed by Rohit Shetty Picturez, Reliance Entertainment, Jio Studios, and Devgn Films, "Singham Again" also featured Ajay Devgn as the lead, along with Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff in key roles.

The fifth installment of Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe franchise enjoys the tunes scored by Ravi Basrur.

While Girish Kant and Raza Hussain Mehta have looked after the camera work, the editing department has been headed by Bunty Nagi.

Released on November 1, 2024, "Singham Again" received mixed reviews from critics.