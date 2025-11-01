Crowns, Beauty, K-Pop: Korean Culture Meets Diplomacy At APEC

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Gyeongju, South Korea: World leaders and business titans gathered in South Korea this week to hash out issues from tariffs and AI to disputed history and regional security.

But beyond the staid statecraft, the summit and sideline events featured plenty of nods to the host country's vibrant pop culture and history.

AFP takes a look:

Trump's golden crown

While US President Donald Trump was in South Korea, officials had the perfect gift for the gold-loving magnate -- a replica of an ancient royal crown.

At a lavish ceremony in the historic capital of Gyeongju, Trump was presented with a replica of the "largest and most extravagant" gold crown from the Silla dynasty, which ruled from 57 BC to 935 AD.

Catering to the US leader's fondness for the precious metal, President Lee Jae Myung wore a gold tie and Trump was also served a gold-themed dessert.

Meanwhile, across the United States, protesters have decried Trump's "king-like" presidency. After news of the gift broke, memes mocking a crowned Trump flooded social media.

K-beauty haul

Karoline Leavitt, the often-combative White House press secretary, drew social media attention after posting her K-beauty haul on Instagram while accompanying Trump in Gyeongju.

"South Korea skincare finds," the 28-year-old captioned an Instagram story -- complete with a heart-eyes emoji -- showcasing a cleansing oil, face masks, "zero pore" pads, moisturiser and other K-beauty staples.

South Korea, well known for its beauty products and advanced skincare and dermatological treatments, has been working to strengthen its foothold in the global market.

This year's APEC summit even featured a "K-Beauty Pavilion," where foreign visitors and delegates could sample the latest Korean skincare trends.

K-pop, rice brew, 'gat'

The highlight of Friday's APEC grand welcome dinner -- attended by leaders including China's Xi Jinping -- was a performance by K-pop megastar G-Dragon.

The 37-year-old star appeared onstage wearing a traditional Korean hat known as a "gat", featured in Netflix's animated megahit "KPop Demon Hunters".

The hat, now rarely seen in modern Korea, drew global attention after the hit animated film featuring the Saja Boys -- demons who wear it as part of their disguise as a popular K-pop boyband -- became a sensation.

Xi and South Korean President Lee were also spotted drinking "makgeolli", a traditional Korean rice brew.

Seoul's presidential office said the drink was flavoured with yuzu, a citrus fruit.

