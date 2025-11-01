Dubai's Global Village: Free Shows, Things To Do At Season 30

With Dubai's Global Village now in its 30th edition, residents are flocking to the popular destination which opens annually in the colder months.

As the attraction celebrates 30 years, Dubai announced that all visas issued from the emirate will now bear the Global Village Season 30 logo. Travellers arriving in the UAE will also receive a special entry stamp bearing the same logo.

New Global Village Season 30 passports have also been issued, for visitors to keep a physical record of their memories. In addition, the iconic destination has returned with new attractions, revamped restaurant s, and upgraded experiences in what it promises to be its 'most spectacular edition yet'.

Want to explore Global Village on a budget? Here are some free experiences for those looking to make the most of their outing while spending less:

Kids Theatre

Going out with the family and unsure what to entertain the little ones with? The Kids Theatre is the perfect spot for the children to watch their favourite characters come to life. From Chhota Bheem to Angry Birds, the stage antics will keep the kids enthralled. The stage will also feature magic shows and singalongs, all for no fee.

Concerts

Watch your favourites belt out their hit songs at the Main Stage. What could cost hundreds at any other stage in Dubai is completely free once inside Global Village. Access to the concert is already covered in your entry ticket, so be sure to get to the destination on the day that your pop star is performing.

Laser shows, fireworks, drone displays

For UAE, the skies are a canvas. Laser shows turn Global Village into a myriad of colours as water and light come together, with smooth choreography at Laser Show on the Dragon Lake. As for fireworks, the Dubai destination is known for its jaw-dropping displays that lead people to stop and stare at the heavens every Friday and Saturday at the Main Stage. Using tech, drone shows, such as the one for Flag Day on November 3 at 9pm, will see hundreds of drones light up the sky, forming dazzling patterns in a stunning aerial performance.

Pose with global landmarks

Visiting Taj Mahal, Eiffel Tower in UAE? And what's more, they are made entirely of flowers! Located in front of the Egypt pavilion and extending all the way to the Iran pavilion, the 'Gardens of the World is an exotic arrangement of landmarks all over the world.

Take a stroll through the area and pose with monuments from the world, all while being in Global Village.

Shows representing countries

From Thailand to Palestine, artists from several countries will take the stage to showcase their culture, blending dance, song and storytelling. Perfect for UAE, the "melting pot of cultures," these shows give Global Village visitors a snapshot of what "back home" looks like for many in the country. Just like the diverse pavilions, these performances give guests of all ages a look at the rich culture of other countries.

30 Seasons of Wonder Parade

As the iconic Dubai attraction marks its 30th anniversary, a parade will fill the streets with music from around the world, vibrant floats, and energetic performers.

Beginning at the Gate of the World, the parade will make its way through Global Village. Taking place every Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday at 6pm, visitors can take a look at the route map and chose their spot to get a good view as rhythmic sounds fill the air, and colourful costumes line the area.

Acrobatics

Want to watch a circus show while in the UAE? Global Village's Main Stage is the perfect spot. You don't have to travel to Europe to see the latest acrobatics. With slapstick comedy and hair-raising stunts, their antics will leave the audience breathlessly laughing.